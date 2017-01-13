NYCFC Win Two Club & Executive Awards

January 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New York City FC News Release





New York City Football Club were big winners at Thursday night's MLS Club & Executive awards evening in LA.

These year-end awards recognize individuals and clubs for outstanding contributions off the field and two of them will be coming back to New York City.

NYCFC took home the Marisa Colaiano Community Relations Department of the Year presented by MLS WORKS and the Supporter Management Team of the Year at the event which was held at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles.

President Jon Patricof described winning the awards as a "humbling honor" and highlighted community work and collaboration with supporters as foundations of the club.

Patricof told NYCFC.com: "I am extremely proud that in only our second-ever season as a Club, we have been awarded two MLS Club and Executive Awards for the 2016 season.

"Winning awards in these particular categories - Community Relations and Supporter Management - is an especially humbling honor as our local communities and supporters continue to be the heartbeat of our Club and at the center of everything we do.

"Our work in under-served communities across the five boroughs and with our terrific supporters continues be a top priority for us as we move into the 2017 season."

NYCFC were one of just seven MLS clubs to receive more than one award at the event.

Full List of Winners

Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year - Tim Hinchey, Colorado Rapids Ticket Sales Executive of the Year - Gregg Allen, Sporting Kansas City Corporate Partnerships Executive of the Year - Rob Parker, Orlando City SC Marketing Executive of the Year - Joseph Stetson, New York Red Bulls Ticket Sales Team of the Year - Toronto FC Corporate Partnerships Team of the Year - Seattle Sounders FC Marketing Team of the Year - Seattle Sounders FC Public Relations Team of the Year - Seattle Sounders FC Partnership Marketing Activation of the Year - New England Revolution - Mountain Dew Ticketing Sales Impact Award presented by the National Sales Center powered by SeatGeek - Toronto FC (Sales Fantasy Day) Club Retailer of the Year - Sporting Kansas City Marisa Colaiano Community Relations Department of the Year presented by MLS WORKS - New York City FC Digital Team of the Year - LA Galaxy Social Media Activation of the Year - Orlando City SC (#OrlandoUnited) Digital Content Experience of the Year - Colorado Rapids (Tim Howard: The Journey Home) Security Staff of the Year - Portland Timbers Operations Staff of the Year - New England Revolution Supporter Management Team of the Year - New York City FC Team Administrator of the Year presented by Sportscorp Travel - Zach Crusse, Columbus Crew SC Athletic Training Staff of the Year presented by Mueller Sports Medicine - Toronto FC Equipment Manager of the Year - Fernando Ruiz and Sean Ruiz, New York Red Bulls

