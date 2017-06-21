Nwsl to Honor Tony Dicicco with Moment of Silence

News Release

CHICAGO - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that all clubs will hold a moment of silence prior to the start of this weekend's games in honor of legendary women's soccer coach Tony DiCicco, who passed away on Monday night. In addition, the NWSL will be providing all players and coaches with a memorial armband featuring DiCicco's initials.

DiCicco was a foundational figure for women's soccer in the U.S. as well as globally. He was the head coach of the U.S. Women's National Team from 1994-1999 and helped transform the squad into a world power as he guided them to the gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics before also leading the USWNT to the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup title that culminated in an iconic penalty shootout victory over China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The Wethersfield, Conn. native also coached the U-20 U.S. Women's National Team to the 2008 U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup and was involved as a goalkeeper coach for the USWNT team that won the inaugural Women's World Cup in 1991.

He remained in that position until 1994 when he succeeded Anson Dorrance as head coach of the USWNT. DiCicco posted a 105-8-8 record at the helm of the USWNT - a .901 winning percentage - and his 105 international wins are the most for a U.S. WNT head coach in the history of U.S. Soccer.

In addition to his international accomplishments, DiCicco was also heavily involved in developing a women's professional soccer in the U.S. - serving as the Chief Operating Officer for Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA) in 2001 and Commissioner in 2002 and 2003. He returned to coaching with the Boston Breakers from 2009-2011 during their time in Women's Professional Soccer (WPS).

