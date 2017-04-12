NWSL Suspends and Fines Head Coach Paul Riley

News Release

CHICAGO- The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Paul Riley has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for misconduct relating to last year's semifinal against the Portland Thorns FC on Oct. 2, 2016.

The NWSL Disciplinary Committee has determined that Riley committed misconduct characterized as physical contact with Game Officials, separate from referee assault, and is a violation of Section 11.3.6, "Major Game Misconduct" of the League Operations Manual.

Having already served one game of the two-game suspension during the NWSL Championship on Oct. 9, 2016, Riley will be suspended for the North Carolina Courage's season opener on April 15 at the Washington Spirit.

