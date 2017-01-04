NWSL Reveals Preliminary List of Eligible Players for 2017 College Draft

January 4, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Washington Spirit News Release





CHICAGO- The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today the preliminary list of more than 140 players eligible for selection in the 2017 NWSL College Draft, which will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT at the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Convention in Los Angeles.

For the preliminary list of eligible players, visit http://nwsl.us/2j4KZuV .

Registration for the 2017 NWSL College Draft will close on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The latest order for the 2017 College Draft can be found here . You can also find the selections from the 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 drafts on NWSLsoccer.com.

For a complete schedule of events and more information about the 2017 NSCAA Convention, please visit the official website at nscaaconvention.com .

