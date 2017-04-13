NWSL Announces Multiyear Partnership with Go90

News Release

CHICAGO - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and go90 today announced a multiyear content agreement making go90 the exclusive streaming partner of the NWSL in the United States for all games except the NWSL Game of the Week on Lifetime.

A fully ad-supported, mobile streaming service, go90 will feature 98 NWSL games accessible via live and on-demand streaming for the 2017 season. To access, visit go90.com or simply download the go90 app via the App Store or Google Play. Users with go90 version 3.0 and later can cast live games from the go90 app to Airplay and Chromecast. No registration or authentication is required. Check out the full schedule here: http://nwsl.us/2orAtSh

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with go90, and are now positioned to deliver more content than ever before," NWSL Managing Director of Operations Amanda Duffy said. "With go90's digital capabilities combined with an enhanced digital broadcast production, we are excited to provide our fans with an entirely new digital experience and eager to introduce NWSL to go90's rapidly growing soccer audience."

go90 currently streams more than 1,000 live soccer matches from all over the world each year and is committed to removing barriers to entry for U.S. soccer fans through fully ad-supported live and on-demand experiences. This agreement strengthens and continues to position go90's live sports offering as one of the largest available on mobile.

"We are pleased to team up with NWSL and bring 98 live women's soccer matches to fans in the U.S. on go90 and across our owned and operated AOL and, soon enough, Yahoo properties. This complements our existing commitment to soccer on go90," said Chip Canter, GM of Verizon Digital Entertainment. "The women of the NWSL are inspiring the next generation of young soccer stars, both young men and women, and we believe that this partnership will serve as a much-needed catalyst for the growth of the sport as a whole here in the U.S."

Every game on go90 will be produced by Vista WorldLink in high definition with a consistent, state-of-the-art approach, and feature a halftime show as well as brief pre and postgame shows. In addition to the NWSL Game of the Week on Lifetime, Michael Cohen, a veteran broadcaster of nine Olympic Games and three FIFA World Cups, will serve as the league's executive producer for all digital broadcasts on go90.

The go90 schedule kicks off with four games on opening weekend April 15-16, featuring an exciting rematch of the 2016 NWSL Championship Game with the Washington Spirit hosting the North Carolina Courage at the Maryland SoccerPlex.

International fans around the world will be able to watch all 98 games live and on-demand on NWSLSoccer.com and via the NWSL iOS app. As a result, NWSL fans in the United States and around the world will be able to watch every game in multiple, free platforms:

U.S. and Territories Outside U.S.

NWSL Game of the Week Lifetime NWSLsoccer.com

mylifetime.com NWSL app (iOS)

Lifetime iOS and Android App

All other games go90 NWSLsoccer.com

(98 Games) NWSL app (iOS)

