NWSL Announces Canadian Subsidized Players for 2017
January 25, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) News Release
CHICAGO (Jan. 25, 2017) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today the official list of Canada Soccer's Women's National Team subsidized players for the 2017 season. A total of 10 Canadians will be participating as subsidized players in the upcoming NWSL season.
"We are very appreciative of and excited by Canada Soccer's continued support of the league as well as the meaningful impact their players are having on and off the field," NWSL Commissioner Jeff Plush said. "It is also important for the sustained growth of our league to have the top players from around the world."
In addition to the returning Canada Soccer Women's National Team players who will remain with their current teams, forward Nichelle Prince and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan were added by Canada Soccer and made available for selection in the recently completed 2017 NWSL College Draft. Sheridan from Clemson University was selected no. 23 overall by Sky Blue FC, while Ohio State's Prince was selected no. 28 overall by the Houston Dash.
The following Distribution-Eligible Individuals, whose rights were relinquished by their team, will be made available in an upcoming NWSL Distribution Draft: Josee Belanger and Kaylyn Kyle.
The following is a club-by-club list of Canadian subsidized players for the 2017 NWSL season:
Boston Breakers: Allysha Chapman
Chicago Red Stars: None
Houston Dash: Janine Beckie, Nichelle Prince*
FC Kansas City: Desiree Scott
North Carolina Courage: Sabrina D'Angelo
Orlando Pride: None
Portland Thorns FC: Christine Sinclair
Seattle Reign FC: Diana Matheson
Sky Blue FC: Kailen Sheridan*
Washington Spirit: Stephanie Labbe, Shelina Zadorsky
Key * = New Player in 2017
