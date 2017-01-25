NWSL Announces Canadian Subsidized Players for 2017

CHICAGO (Jan. 25, 2017) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today the official list of Canada Soccer's Women's National Team subsidized players for the 2017 season. A total of 10 Canadians will be participating as subsidized players in the upcoming NWSL season.

"We are very appreciative of and excited by Canada Soccer's continued support of the league as well as the meaningful impact their players are having on and off the field," NWSL Commissioner Jeff Plush said. "It is also important for the sustained growth of our league to have the top players from around the world."

In addition to the returning Canada Soccer Women's National Team players who will remain with their current teams, forward Nichelle Prince and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan were added by Canada Soccer and made available for selection in the recently completed 2017 NWSL College Draft. Sheridan from Clemson University was selected no. 23 overall by Sky Blue FC, while Ohio State's Prince was selected no. 28 overall by the Houston Dash.

The following Distribution-Eligible Individuals, whose rights were relinquished by their team, will be made available in an upcoming NWSL Distribution Draft: Josee Belanger and Kaylyn Kyle.

The following is a club-by-club list of Canadian subsidized players for the 2017 NWSL season:

Boston Breakers: Allysha Chapman

Chicago Red Stars: None

Houston Dash: Janine Beckie, Nichelle Prince*

FC Kansas City: Desiree Scott

North Carolina Courage: Sabrina D'Angelo

Orlando Pride: None

Portland Thorns FC: Christine Sinclair

Seattle Reign FC: Diana Matheson

Sky Blue FC: Kailen Sheridan*

Washington Spirit: Stephanie Labbe, Shelina Zadorsky

Key * = New Player in 2017

