NWSL and A+E Networks to Make Major Announcement on Thursday,

January 31, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Seattle Reign FC News Release
SEATTLE - The
National Women's Soccer League and A+E Networks will host a joint press
conference to make a major announcement on Thursday, February 2nd at 10:00am ET at the A+E headquarters in New York City.
Those
unable to attend can watch via NWSL's YouTube
Channel and Facebook
page.
- NWSL and A+E Networks Press Conference
-
WHO:
NWSL Commissioner Jeff Plush
A+E
Networks President and CEO Nancy Dubuc
U.S.
Soccer President Sunil Gulati
Also in attendance and
available for interviews: Boston Breakers midfielder and 2017 no. 1 overall
draft pick Rose Lavelle, Chicago Red
Stars forward Stephanie McCaffrey,
Washington Spirit midfielder Kristie
Mewis, North Carolina Courage midfielder Samantha Mewis, Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, Sky Blue FC defender Christie Rampone, and North Carolina Courage forward Lynn Williams, the 2016 NWSL MVP and
top scorer.
WHAT: NWSL and A+E Networks Press Conference
WHEN:
Thursday, February 2nd
9:30am ET Media
Check-In
10:00am ET Conference
Start
