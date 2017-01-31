NWSL and A+E Networks to Make Major Announcement on Thursday,

January 31, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Seattle Reign FC News Release





NWSL AND A+E NETWORKS TO MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND

SEATTLE - The

National Women's Soccer League and A+E Networks will host a joint press

conference to make a major announcement on Thursday, February 2nd at 10:00am ET at the A+E headquarters in New York City.

Those

unable to attend can watch via NWSL's YouTube

Channel and Facebook

page.

- NWSL and A+E Networks Press Conference

-

WHO:

NWSL Commissioner Jeff Plush

A+E

Networks President and CEO Nancy Dubuc

U.S.

Soccer President Sunil Gulati

Also in attendance and

available for interviews: Boston Breakers midfielder and 2017 no. 1 overall

draft pick Rose Lavelle, Chicago Red

Stars forward Stephanie McCaffrey,

Washington Spirit midfielder Kristie

Mewis, North Carolina Courage midfielder Samantha Mewis, Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, Sky Blue FC defender Christie Rampone, and North Carolina Courage forward Lynn Williams, the 2016 NWSL MVP and

top scorer.

WHAT: NWSL and A+E Networks Press Conference

WHEN:

Thursday, February 2nd

9:30am ET Media

Check-In

10:00am ET Conference

Start

