Nuts Swept with 4-2 loss

News Release

Modesto, CA. - After a stellar big-league rehab start by Hisashi Iwakuma, the San Jose Giants jumped on Pablo Lopez and the Modesto Nuts as the Nuts fell 4-2 on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

With the Ports losing later in the night, the Nuts (35-31) remain tied for first in the North Division with four games left in the first half.

Iwakuma worked four shutout innings for the Nuts and allowed just one hit. The righty struck out four, walked none and left with a lead after Jordan Cowan delivered a RBI single in the third.

That was all Giants (30-36) starter Matt Krook (W, 3-6) would allow as he struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings allowing just two hits while walking two.

Pablo Lopez (L, 3-6) entered out of the bullpen after Iwakuma and surrendered a solo home run to Heath Quinn to start his outing in the top of the fifth. Bryan Reynolds added a two-run double in the sixth and a RBI infield single in the eighth.

In the ninth, Dylan Rheault (S, 5/5) walked the first two batters but two groundouts and a fly out ended the threat. Rheault did not allow a base hit and completed the Giants' sweep of the Nuts.

The Nuts head on the road to close the first half with a four-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:55 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

