Nuts Close First Half with 8-7 Win

News Release

San Bernardino, CA. - To close the first half, the Modesto Nuts secured their fourth straight win with an 8-7 victory against the inland Empire 66ers on Sunday afternoon at San Manuel Stadium.

Logan Taylor and Luis Liberato led the Nuts' (39-31) offense with three RBI apiece.

Taylor went 3-for-5 driving runs with a first-inning RBI single, a third-inning RBI double and a fifth-inning RBI single. Liberato drove in three when he launched a three-run shot in the fifth.

The Nuts' touched up the 66ers' starter Greyfer Eregua (L, 0-1) for three runs on five hits over just 2 1/3 innings.

Bryan Bonnell (W, 2-2) earned the victory as the second man out of the Nuts' bullpen working two innings allowing just one run and one hit with two strikeouts.

Art Warren (S, 2/2) allowed a run in the ninth but stranded two runners to close the first half with a Nuts' victory.

The Nuts start the second half with a four-game series in Stockton against the Ports next Thursday at 7:10 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:55 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

