Notre Dame Standout and 2017 Draftee Ryan Lidge Called up to Charleston

News Release

ROME, GA - The newest wave of Yankee talent is on its way to Charleston. The New York Yankees have announced that former Notre Dame standout and catcher Ryan Lidge has been added to the RiverDogs roster, becoming the first member of the 2017 draft class called up to Class-A Charleston.

Also joining Lidge will be a familiar face, Luis Cedeno, a Venezuelan right-handed pitcher who spent parts of the last two seasons in the Lowcountry. In a pair of corresponding moves, catcher Keith Skinner was called up to High-A Tampa after appearing in just one game with the RiverDogs on Friday, and righty Christian Morris was reassigned to Short Season Staten Island.

Lidge, 22, will make just his second professional appearance with the RiverDogs after debuting with Pulaski in the Appalachian League on Saturday at Calfee Park. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI after being selected in the 20th round by the Yankees less than two weeks ago.

The cousin of former 11-year Major Leaguer Brad Lidge, the switch-hitter batted .215 (42-for-195) with 10 doubles, two triples, a homer, and 31 RBI his senior season with the Fighting Irish, appearing in all 58 games for the club. The Arlington Heights, Ill. native was previously selected in the 40th round of the 2013 draft by Boston before electing to pursue collegiate ball. During his four-year career at Notre Dame, he was twice named to the Johnny Bench Award Watch List, and was named the top defensive backstop during a summer assignment in the Northwoods League in 2015.

Cedeno, 22, made 20 starts with Charleston a year ago, recording a 9-9 record with a 3.68 ERA in his sixth pro season after signing with the Yankees as a 17-year-old out of Venezuela in 2012. With the RiverDogs, the Puerto la Cruz native fanned 95 batters and walked 36 in 107 2/3 innings. He notched three innings with Staten Island, striking out five batters without yielding a run to start 2017 before the reassignment.

Shining during his time in the Lowcountry last year, the Venezuelan righty was especially impressive in front of the home crowd, owning a 2.94 ERA in nine starts at The Joe. The 5'11" righty was named the SAL Pitcher of the Week after carrying a perfect-game bid into the seventh inning against Lexington on July 28, and finishing with seven one-hit shutout innings. Cedeno also combined in a one-hit shutout effort when he teamed up with Nestor Cortes to hold West Virginia to just one hit on May 24, also at Riley Park.

With their retooled roster, the RiverDogs continue their longest road trip of the season with a four-game tilt in Rome against the Braves starting at 7pm on Monday night at State Mutual Stadium. Charleston will send their Opening Night starter, righty Nick Green (4-4, 2.77), as Rome counters with Braves first-rounder and righty Ian Anderson (4-4, 3.96). The game can be tuned into on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and streaming online on riverdogs.com and via the RiverDogs station on the TuneIn Radio app.

