Nothing Past Glass as Hogs Win Fourth Straight

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - Jeff Glass was perfect in net and Tyler Motte and Martin Lundberg each scored a goal to power the Rockford IceHogs past the Cleveland Monsters, 2-0, Wednesday afternoon at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The IceHogs have now won four straight games and earned a point in a season-high seven games.

Glass stopped each of the 37 shots he faced en route to his second shutout of the season and second against the Monsters. The IceHogs netminder capped his effort with 16 saves in the final period to preserve the victory.

Motte struck 1:05 into the second period for the game-winning goal. Kyle Baun sent an initial shot on net that Cleveland goaltender Anton Forsberg left for Motte, who pounced on the rebound for his sixth goal of the season. The Monsters then pulled Forsberg for an extra attacker with 2:25 remaining in regulation before Lundberg scored an empty-net goal at 18:46.

Baun (1G-2A) and Motte (2G-1A) each extended their active point streaks to three games in today's victory.

Next Home Game: Friday, Feb. 17 vs. Cleveland Monsters. Rockford hosts the Monsters for the teams' eighth and final matchup of the 2016-17 season. The contest also features a Blues Flame Friday pregame party, presented by District Bar & Grill. Doors to the Blue Flame Lounge on the main concourse open at 5:15 p.m. for the pregame festivities, and fans 21 and older are invited to enjoy happy-hour specials, free appetizers and a live music from Friday's performers, the Hoodoo Rhythm Kings.

