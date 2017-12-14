Not Your Father\\"s Root Beer Back with Sox

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: Not Your Father's Root Beer will be served at Colusa Casino Stadium for another season. "The people at Not Your Father's Root Beer are great and we know they bleed gold for the Gold Sox. The drinks are great and we're ecstatic to have them back at the ballpark for another season," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

Not Your Father's Root Beer is an alcoholic, specialty ale crafted by Small Town Brewery. Each drink is brewed with nonconventional, unique herbs and spices in order to bring back the taste of the "good ol' days," when times were much simpler. Their top-quality ingredients allow people to appreciate the unique flavors that the ale brings out.

In addition to Not Your Father's Root Beer, fans can also enjoy delicious, Not Your Mom's drinks to satisfy the cravings of the comforts of home. These alcoholic drinks include: Apple Pie, Iced Tea, and Strawberry Rhubarb.

Both of these products can be found at Colusa Casino Stadium in the âNot Your Father's Root Beer Shack' in the concessions area. For more information about the different flavors and ingredients in Not Your Father's Root Beer, visit www.smalltownbrewery.com.

THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

Gold Sox season tickets and advertising packages for the 2018 season at Colusa Casino Stadium are

available now.

For questions about the 2018 season, please contact us at (530) 741-3600, by email at team@goldsox.com, or in person by stopping by the Yuba-Sutter Community Baseball Office located at 429 10th Street, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

For more information about Gold Sox Baseball, visit us at www.goldsox.com.

