Northwoods League Announces 2017 All-Star Selections

News Release

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2017 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 18 at 7:05 p.m. (CST) at Athletic Park in Wausau, Wisconsin.

In the South Division, the First-Half Champion Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have six players on the roster. Wisconsin Rapids is led by Dustin Woodcock (SIU-Edwardsville) and his five home runs, 10 doubles, seven stolen bases and 30 RBI. On the mound, Rafter Jack Eagan (Madison College) leads the league with six wins and is second in the league with 42 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched. He has walked only 14 batters and has a 1.54 ERA.

In the North Division, the St. Cloud Rox and the Mankato MoonDogs are tied with five selections each. The All-Stars from the First-Half Champion Rox are led by outfielders Drew Avans (Southeastern Louisiana) and Shane Selman (McNeese State). Avans is currently hitting .301 with three doubles a triple and 17 stolen bases while Selman has nine doubles, three home runs and 20 RBI to go along with four stolen bases. On the mound, the Rox have three selections. Aaron Rozek (Minnesota State University, Mankato) leads the staff and the league with 44 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched and is 5-0 with a 2.65 ERA.

The MoonDogs contingent of All-Stars features outfielder Toby Hanson (Minnesota) and infielder Ethan Valdez (Nicholls State). Hanson is currently hitting .416 with nine doubles, four stolen bases and 12 RBI. Valdez is having an impressive season as well at the plate. He has 13 doubles, three home runs, two triples and nine stolen bases across 35 games. Valdez is hitting .358 and has driven in 24 runs.

Field Manager Craig Noto and his coaching staff from the defending Summer Collegiate World Series Champion Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will be in the dugout for the South. The Rafters currently have a 29-9 record and are 2-0 in the second half. Wisconsin Rapids has won the past three halves dating back to last season.

St. Cloud Field Manager Augie Rodriguez and his staff will manage the North All-Stars. The First-Half North Division Champion Rox are currently 1-1 in the second half and 26-12 overall.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 20 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

