Northern Road Trip Pits Swamp Rabbits against Admirals

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





RABBITS TAILS

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-26-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, begin a two game set of games against the Norfolk Admirals (18-26-5-1) tonight at the Norfolk Scope. The 7 p.m. game marks Greenville's third game of the week and third game of six against the Admirals this season. Norfolk has taken the first two contests this season but have not faced Greenville in Norfolk this year. The Swamp Rabbits are 11-10-1-0 on the road this season while the Admirals are 7-14-3-1 at the Scope.

G.I. JOE

Forward Joe Basaraba net his 14th goal of the season last night against Manchester. The center had been on a two game drought but has scored three goals in the last five contests. The 6-foot-2 skater from Fort Frances, Ontario has posted the fourth most points this season by any Greenville player. Basaraba has posted 34 points (14G, 20A) in 49 games, just 12 points shy of his career best from last season where he collected 21 goals and added 25 assists in 72 games.

FIFTY FOR MCKAY

Rookie forward Austin McKay missed the last seven contests due to injury but returned to the Swamp Rabbits lineup and tallied his seventh goal of the season. The Lake Superior State University alum has earned 13 points (7G, 6A) this season, tying his career output in 103 NCAA contests. The Toronto, Ontario native's goal was also his 50th point in the pro circuit across 94 career games.

TAKING THE FIRST STEP

First year skater Daniel Echeverri earned his first ECHL point last night with an assist on Austin McKay's third period goal. The defenseman was signed on Tuesday night before making his ECHL debut that night. The Columbian born blue-liner turned pro in 2016 after posting 276 points (120G, 156A) in 109 games with Florida Gulf Coast University. The 5-foot-9 skater recorded 47 points (20G, 27A) in 86 games with the Macon Mayhem before signing with Greenville.

JUST PAST A MILESTONE

Admirals forward Brodie Dupont has led Norfolk this season with 51 points (17G, 34A) in 50 games. The captain is eighth among all ECHL scorers and has compiled 361 points (135G, 226A) and played his 601st career game on Wednesday night. The 11th year pro has logged time in the AHL, DEL, ECHL, Italy, and played one NHL game for the New York Rangers in 2011.

OUT OF THE WOODS

2018 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee Sam Ftorek came out of retirement three games ago to join the Norfolk Admirals. In those games, the 43-year-old skater earned a pair of assists. Ftorek retired in 2015 to become an assistant coach of the Kalamazoo Wings, where he had played for six straight seasons. In a league record 840 career ECHL games, the Wolfeboro, New Hampshire native has earned 549 points (188G, 361A) and now skates in his 18th season.

CARROT BITES

Jack Nevins has tallied two of Greenville's three goals against Norfolk this season.

Defenseman TJ Melancon has scored four of his nine goals this season against Greenville.

After earning points in 14 of 17 games from Dec. 15 to Jan. 26 (9-3-4-1), the Admirals have fallen in seven of the last nine contests.

Goaltender Ty Reichenbach has made more saves than any ECHL goaltender with 1059 shots stopped.

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING & ENGINEERING NIGHT presented by Michelin | Tuesday, February 20 | 7 p.m.

The Swamp Rabbits will face the Atlanta Gladiators for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night presented by Michelin. The night will offer students the ability to learn more about Michelin's school programs and see demonstrations on the concourse. It is also a 2-for-$20 Tuesday and enjoy our Hoppy Hour specials, including $3 domestic beer, and select $2 concessions from 5-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased before the game through the Swamp Rabbits office or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena box office.

