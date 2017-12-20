North Shore Navigators Welcome Future BC Duo to 2018 Roster

News Release

LYNN, Mass. - The next wave of standout local college prospects continues to be showcased prominently on the North Shore Navigators' growing 2018 roster as general manager Bill Terlecky announced the addition of future Boston College infielder Sal Frelick and first baseman/pitcher Travis Lane on Monday.

"Like a few of their BC teammates-to-be, I know Sal and Travis will benefit from spending the summer with us and facing strong competition in the Futures League," said Terlecky. "Sal is a tremendous athlete, while Travis brings versatility to our club with experience as a pitcher and position player. I look forward to having them both on our roster."

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Frelick will join head coach Mike Gambino's Eagles out of Lexington High School, where he starred at quarterback and helps captain the hockey team in addition to playing middle infield on the diamond. The two-time Middlesex League All-Star hit .408 last spring and was named a Boston Globe All-Scholastic. Frelick recently completed a standout fall on the gridiron, totaling 52 touchdowns en route to becoming Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts, the Globe's Division 1 Player of the Year, and Middlesex League MVP for the second consecutive season.

Lane has started as a two-way player throughout his career on Kevin Graber's Phillips Academy squad. The Georgetown native did not allow an earned run over 21.1 innings on the mound as a junior, earning First Team All-Central New England Prep honors. He was also named to Perfect Game USA's Underclass All-America Third Team last spring. In 2016, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Lane helped Andover win its 10th Central New England Prep title, recording two RBI and striking out seven in a complete-game shutout of archrival Exeter.

Frelick and Lane are the third and fourth rising freshmen on North Shore's 2018 roster. Central Catholic senior pitcher Steve Hajjar (Michigan) and catcher Dominic Keegan (Vanderbilt) will also join the club before beginning their collegiate careers.

Twelve former Navigators have played their college baseball for the Eagles. Lane's older brother, Thomas, is a current BC junior and joined classmates Dan Metzdorf and Austin Batchelor on the North Shore pitching staff back in 2015.

The Navigators will be announcing more additions to the roster in the coming weeks and months in preparation for the 2018 season, which begins on May 31.

