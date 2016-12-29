NORTH SHORE NAVIGATORS LOOKING TOWARDS JUNE

December 29, 2016 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) - North Shore Navigators News Release





Lynn, MA - The schedule for the 2017 North Shore Navigators is set. The hometown ball club will begin the 56 game quest for a Futures League Championship on Thursday, June 1 on the road in Portsmouth, N.H. against league foe, the Seacoast Mavericks.

General Manager Bill Terlecky also announced that the traditional Saturday Night Home Opener will take place on June 3rd at 6:00 p.m. at Shoe City's own, Fraser Field.

"We are excited for the 2017 summer slate," said Terlecky. "The past couple seasons we have set franchise records for attendance on Opening Day and we hope that this year brings the same level of support!"

The schedule is highlighted by seven Friday home games with each game punctuated by a fabulous firework display thanks to Wayne Alarm. The seven firework nights are the most that the Navigators have ever held in one season and the team will be home for 5 consecutive Fridays beginning on July 7th.

"The Firework Fridays are simply the best nights to spend at the ballpark," said Terlecky. "We are very grateful to our friends at Wayne Alarm for their continued support to make these family friendly nights possible."

Entering it's seventh season, the Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL), is comprised of 9 teams. The Torrington Titans, one of the league's founding members will not play in 2017. The Navigators are in their 6th season with the league after moving from the NECBL in 2012.

Game times for the 2017 season remain unchanged as games being played Monday through Friday begin at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays will begin at 6:00 p.m. and Sundays at 5:00 p.m. There are also two 10:30 a.m. games are also on tap for the Navigators - June 7 for School Field Trip Day and August 1 for Park and Rec Summer Fun Day.

The registration to rent one of the Navigators Party Decks or schedule a birthday party at any one of the team's 28 home games is now open. These decks book quickly so for more information email Bill Terlecky at navigatorsgm@gmail.com or visit www.nsnavs.com. Our Family Season Passes are also on sale NOW! $100 for a pass that ADMITS 4 to every regular season home game.

