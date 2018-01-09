North Shore Navigators Add Holy Cross Locals Dyer, Keough for 2018 Season

News Release

LYNN, Mass. - The North Shore Navigators added another pair of area products to their roster for the 2018 Futures Collegiate Baseball League season on Tuesday, as general manager Bill Terlecky announced the signing of College of the Holy Cross pitcher Ethan Dyer and two-way player Garret Keough.

"The signing of Ethan and Garret only enhances the talented group of North Shore area players we'll be putting on the field this summer," Terlecky said. "Their seasons of Division 1 experience will be important to development of the team, and I look forward to having them with us."

Dyer recorded two strikeouts in 1.2 innings of relief work as a Crusader freshman after a three-year varsity career at Masconomet Regional High School and a postgraduate stint at IMG Academy in Florida. The Topsfield native and SHOW Baseball Academy alumnus compiled a 12-1 career record, 1.42 ERA, and 120 strikeouts at Masco, helping the Chieftains win the Division 2 state championship in 2014 as well as a North sectional and Cape Ann League title in his other two seasons with the Chieftains. The right-hander earned two All-CAL honors, including a First Team nod in 2015.

A freshman, Keough followed a similar path to the defending Patriot League champion Crusaders as Dyer. The pitcher/infielder was a two-time captain and three-year varsity player at Marblehead High School before a postgraduate season at Loomis Chaffee School, where he earned First Team All-Founders League honors and was named a Connecticut Prep All-Star last spring. Keough earned two Northeastern Conference All-Star nods while at Marblehead and was named the team's Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and Pitcher of the Year as a junior and senior. He also quarterbacked the Magician football team for three seasons.

Dyer and Keough will join sophomore teammate Austin Masel as the only Crusaders to play for the Navs during their FCBL era, which began in 2012. Masel hit .344 in 18 games for the Navigators this past summer after he was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year.

The Navigators will be announcing more additions to the roster in the coming weeks and months in preparation for the 2018 season, which begins on May 31.

