North Carolina Football Club Announces North Hills Locker Room Sale for Holiday Season

News Release

The annual locker room sale will offer discounts up to 60% off

CARY, N.C. (Nov. 10, 2017) - North Carolina Football Club will host the North Hills Locker Room Sale for the holiday season, giving fans and consumers a prime opportunity to shop for North Carolina FC and NC Courage merchandise in a retail store with discounts up to 60% off.

This club's annual locker room sale will be located at Space 318 in the Park District of North Hills at the intersection of Plaza Street and Front Street near the North Hills Harris Teeter and across from World of Beer.

The sale will open its doors with an exclusive Season Ticket Holders and club members only weekend from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19.

The retail space will open for the public on Black Friday and the rest of the holiday weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store will continue to sell until the middle of December, opening each weekend during the prime retail hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Schedule:

NCFC Club Members Only:

Fri. Nov. 17 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 18 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 19 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open to the Public:

Fri. Nov. 24 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 25 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 26 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 1 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 2 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 3 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 8 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 9 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 10 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The club will have a large inventory of North Carolina FC and NC Courage apparel and accessories on sale at a discounted rate. Items will be discounted up to 60% off and feature weekly sales throughout the month-long venture. In addition to merchandise, fans will also be able to purchase 2018 tickets. The ticket sales will be highlighted by a four-voucher ticket pack, which will include four vouchers good for a regular season NCFC or NC Courage game and a scarf for $49.

The sale will offer many exciting opportunities for shoppers. In addition to the great deals, fans will be able to test out their skills with NCFC's soccer pool, which will be available to play at the store throughout the length of the sale.

