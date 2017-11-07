North Carolina FC Wins 2017 NASL Fair Play Award

News Release

NEW YORK - North Carolina FC is the recipient of the 2017 NASL Fair Play award, which is given annually to the club that compiles the best disciplinary record during the year.

In 32 games, the club committed the lowest number of fouls (344) in the league, and received the lowest number of yellow cards (34) and red cards (1).

After an excellent season, North Carolina earned the No. 3 seed in The Championship, the league's four-team postseason tournament. It was the club's first trip to the postseason since 2012.

North Carolina has won the Fair Play award in back-to-back seasons.

Previous Winners

2011: Tampa Bay Rowdies

2012: Tampa Bay Rowdies

2013: Minnesota United

2014: Tampa Bay Rowdies

2015: Ottawa Fury FC

2016: North Carolina FC

