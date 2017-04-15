North Carolina FC Steals Show in Week 4 with Big Win over FC

News Release

NEW YORK - North Carolina FC put forth an impressive attacking performance on Saturday night, headlining the results in Week 4 of the North American Soccer League (NASL) Spring Season. Forward Matt Fondy led the way in an offensive onslaught that gave NCFC its first victory of the season.

First-place Jacksonville Armada FC stayed atop the Spring Season Standings after grinding out a draw against the visiting San Francisco Deltas. Jacksonville has yet to concede a goal through its first three contests.

Below is a closer look at each of Saturday night's encounters:

North Carolina FC 3, FC Edmonton 1

Midfielders Lance Laing and Nazmi Albadawi, along with Fondy, each found the back of the net in an emphatic 3-1 triumph over visiting FC Edmonton at Sahlen's Stadium on Saturday night.

Laing, back after recovering from a concussion, put NCFC in front just four minutes into the game. After Fondy drew a foul about five yards outside the penalty area, the Jamaican international curled a beautiful free kick into the top corner of the net to put the hosts up a goal against his former club.

NCFC's lead was doubled in the 23rd minute when Albadawi finished off a 30-yard run with a rocket into the bottom corner past visiting goalkeeper Chris Konopka.

It was more of the same early in the second half when Fondy put his name on the scoresheet with a tidy finish from close range. In the 48th minute, defender Steven Miller whipped in a low cross and Fondy met it at the near post to volley the ball home.

Forward Tomi Ameobi claimed the Eddies' first goal of the 2017 season, roofing a shot into the top of the net after teammate Dean Shiels' diving header struck the post and fell kindly to him.

Saturday night belonged to NCFC, though. Fondy, Laing, and substitute forward Brian Shriver each came close to adding to the hosts' lead late in the second half, but in the end, it didn't matter as NCFC comfortably claimed its first victory of the year.

Jacksonville Armada FC 0, San Francisco Deltas 0

Jacksonville Armada FC and the San Francisco Deltas split the points in a heated scoreless draw at Hodges Stadium.

On a beautiful night for soccer in Jacksonville, each side's back line stole the show, allowing very few scoring opportunities to materialize. Armada FC youngster Jack Blake had perhaps the best look at goal in the opening half, striking a half-volley in the 22nd minute that viciously dipped just over the crossbar.

Jacksonville midfielder J.C. Banks tested Romuald Peiser in the 77th minute, stinging the palms of the French goalkeeper with a low shot from just outside the box.

Blake came inches away from hitting the winner in the 89th minute, as his low effort from the top of the box scooted just wide of the San Francisco net.

The result kept Jacksonville atop the Spring Season Standings and cemented the Deltas' spot in second place.

