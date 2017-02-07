North Carolina FC Signs U-19 USMNT Goalkeeper Matias Reynares

Cary, NC- North Carolina FC announced today the signing of 19-year-old goalkeeper Matias Reynares. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I'm excited for this new beginning," Reynares said. "I'm excited to get started, give the team everything I have, and contribute to the team."

The Argentine-Born, Weston, Florida native spent last season with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, and was the youngest player to ever sign with the club in the modern-NASL era.

At just 14 years old, Reynares joined Defensor Sporting in Uruguay, where he remained until he came back to the United States to start his professional career with the Strikers.

In last year's NASL season, Reynares split time beween the Strikers' NPSL squad and serving as goalkeeper Bruno Cardoso's backup for the first team.

Reynares also caught the eye of U.S. Youth Soccer coaches and was invited to the U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team training camp in Chula Vista, California in October of last year.

"Matias is a young and hungry goalkeeper," said North Carolina FC Head Coach Colin Clarke. "He has league and youth national team experience and will be an important addition to our roster as we prepare for the 2017 season."

Reynares and the club will begin the 2017 NASL campaign on March 25

