North Carolina FC Returns Home to Face Indy Eleven

News Release

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC (4W-3D-5L; 15 points; 5th place) hosts the Indy Eleven (1W-7D-4L; 10 points; 6th place) Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match gives NCFC a key opportunity to return to form and move up the NASL table.

This game marks the second consecutive meeting between the two clubs. NCFC is riding a three-year unbeaten streak against Indy at home. However, the Indy Eleven won the first matchup between the teams this season with a 2-0 victory in Indianapolis last week.

NCFC's high-powered offense returns home after two straight league matches on the road. NCFC has played well at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park this season, logging two wins and a draw in five league matches. The club earned a point on it's two-game road trip with a 2-2 draw at the New York Cosmos.

North Carolina FC enters the match in fifth place in the NASL table, but is just five points out of second place. With four games left in the first half of the season, NCFC enters a critical stretch of matches with a big opportunity to gain ground in the league, playing three of its last four matches against teams in the bottom half of the NASL.

Last Time Out:

NCFC fell on the road to the Indy Eleven on Saturday, June 17. North Carolina failed to find the back of the net for just the second time this season coming off a quick turnaround from a midweek Open Cup game. The Indy Eleven converted second-half goals from Justin Braun and Ben Speas.

Players to Watch:

#6 Austin da Luz

Da Luz enters the matchup as one of the key distributors in the NASL this season. The midfielder has completed 618 passes this year, ranking him seventh in the NASL through 10 games. The Wake Forest product also boasts an 83.8 percent passing accuracy.

#19 Ben Speas

Speas comes into this week's game fresh off his second goal of the season. The former Tar Heel will be looking to capitalize on his recent success and find the back of the net once more. His ability to score with either foot from the midfield position makes him a threat anywhere on the field

