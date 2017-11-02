North Carolina FC Recognizes 2017 Team Award Winners

News Release

CARY, N.C. (Nov. 2, 2017) - In a year where the club has accomplished so much both on and off the field, North Carolina FC highlighted its success and announced its end-of-season team awards today as voted on by the NCFC players and technical staff. The team awards include Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Leadership Award, Most Valuable Player and the Summit Hospitality Community Service Award.

The team's primary center back duo of Christian Ibeagha and Connor Tobin were voted as co-recipients of the Defender of the Year Award. The pair played nearly every match of the season, combining for 5,276 minutes, 266 clearances, 173 duels won, 69 interceptions, 35 tackles and 25 blocks.

Team captain Nazmi Albadawi earned the team's Offensive Player of the Year Award after a season in charge of creating NCFC's attacking chances. The Raleigh native accounted for four goals and four assists. In addition to finding the scoresheet, Albadawi was also a major facilitator of NCFC's attack, finishing the regular season with 56 chances created. Albadawi appeared in every match, playing 2,815 minutes.

Austin da Luz earned the Leadership Award after another consistent season leading the team both on and off the field. A true âlocker room guy', da Luz's presence has been noted throughout the season. He played 2,286 minutes in 26 games and served as captain in the final match of the regular season. Off the field, da Luz is a leader in community service and has been a positive role model and ambassador for the club.

Following a breakout season, NCFC goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre was voted as the Team MVP. Sylvestre was the team's engine and workhorse between the posts. In addition to making the required saves, Sylvestre had a season full of impressive, acrobatic stops. The goalkeeper made 95 saves and earned five clean sheets. He played 2,507 minutes in 29 matches. Sylvestre's play was recognized throughout the season by the league and the goalkeeper picked up seven NASL Team of the Week Honors. He also made the NASL Team of the Month in May and September and was named the NASL Player of the Week during Week Five of the Spring Season.

Da Luz and Tobin added a second award to their tally after both earned the Summit Hospitality Community Service Award. Both distinguished players went above and beyond by being brand ambassadors in the community and by starting their own charitable initiatives.

Da Luz founded Playing for Pride - a world-wide campaign that encourages soccer players and their fans to donate money to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which fights for LGBTQ rights and equality. His efforts have raised $12,500 and counting for HRC and have seen 28 players from seven leagues across four countries join in the effort. In addition to his work for Playing for Pride, da Luz also spends his time serving as a mentor and teaching students through the Accelerator School.

Tobin earned his Summit Hospitality Community Service Award after another season of giving back to the community. In addition to being an ambassador for the club and appearing at a variety of club and community functions, Tobin started the Oak City Classic at Raleighwood - the nation's first soccer mini golf bar crawl. The inaugural event raised funds for Oak City Soccer - a Triangle-based charity, which Tobin has been involved with throughout his time in Raleigh that specializes in helping children with sensory processing challenges and autism.

North Carolina FC is set to begin its postseason journey and will travel to face the San Francisco Deltas at Kezar Stadium in a semifinal playoff match. The match will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 5 and be available to watch exclusively through beIN SPORTS platforms.

