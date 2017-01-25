North Carolina FC Re-Signs Austin Da Luz

Cary, NC - North Carolina FC has come to terms with veteran midfielder Austin da Luz to bring him back for a sixth season, the club announced today. Per club policy no further terms were disclosed.

"We're delighted to bring Austin back," said North Carolina FC Head Coach Colin Clarke. "He's meant a lot to us over the seasons, and as we move forward and sign younger players, we're going to need players with his leadership skills to help them learn what it takes to become a good professional both on and off the field."

Da Luz returns to the club following a season that saw him appear in 30 games and record five goals. His 2,285 minutes on the field in 2016 are second only to team captain Nazmi Albadawi.

Overall, the 2007 NCAA Champion has appeared in 94 games for the club tallying 12 goals and recording six assists.

Off the field, da Luz is very active in the community, mentoring young middle-schoolers at the Accelerator School, as well as participating in community service efforts.

"I'm ecstatic to be staying home," said da Luz. "The club has come a long way in my time here, and there is still much to be done. I'm very grateful to Colin, Curt and Steve for giving me the opportunity to help continue that progress and work towards giving our fans the championship that they deserve."

Da Luz and the club will begin the 2017 NASL campaign on March 25 and North Carolina FC season tickets are now on sale. Fans interested in more information about membership should visit www.NorthCarolinaFC.com (http://www.northcarolinafc.com/) or call the NCFC Box Office at 919-459-8144.

About North Carolina FC North Carolina FC (NCFC, formerly the Carolina RailHawks) are an American professional soccer team based in Cary, North Carolina. Founded in 2006, the team plays in the North American Soccer League (NASL). NCFC plays their home games at WakeMed Soccer Park, where they have played since 2007. For more information, please visit www.NorthCarolinaFC.com (http://www.northcarolinafc.com/) or follow them on Twitter (https://twitter.com/NorthCarolinaFC) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NCFC) .

About NASL The North American Soccer League is a professional soccer league established in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information on the NASL, visit www.NASL.com. Follow the NASL on Twitter and Instagram at @NASLOfficial and Facebook at Facebook.com/NASLFanPage (http://www.facebook.com/NASLFanPage) .

