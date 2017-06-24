North Carolina FC Falls to Indy

News Release

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC dropped a 2-1 result to the Indy Eleven on Saturday night at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. After the Eleven scored a pair of first-half goals, NCFC couldn't breakdown the visitor's stout defense.

"I thought we created enough chances to get something from the game," said head coach Colin Clarke. "It was a pretty open game. Overall, we weren't clinical enough in front of goal. It's disappointing."

The weather, which delayed the start of the match by 75 minutes, didn't deter NCFC's quick start to the match, as Shipalane opened the scoring in the ninth minute. NCFC's first real chance of the night began with Nazmi Albadawi feeding Billy Schuler inside the box. Schuler's shot beat the keeper, and bounced off the post directly to a wide open Tiyi Shipalane who converted the easy finish for his third goal of the NASL season.

The visitors responded in the 21st minute when Marco Franco's cross found Justin Braun in the box. Braun, one of the top attackers in the NASL, scored his sixth goal of the year with a well-placed header into the bottom corner.

Indy struck again to take the lead just two minutes later when Braun played Eamon Zayed behind the defense. The forward took advantage of a deflected ball that wrong-footed Brian Sylvestre and converted the chance to give Indy a 2-1 lead.

NCFC searched for an equalizer and had quality chances in the 32nd, 37th and 40th minutes, but couldn't put it past Jon Busch, who made several quality saves to preserve Indy's lead.

Following the break, Indy had the first big chance of the half, as it earned a penalty kick in the 56th minute. Sylvestre came up with a big save on the penalty kick to deny Zayed from the spot, keeping NCFC within striking distance.

The goalkeeping clinic continued on the opposite side, as Busch and the Indiana defense came up with three big saves in the 60th minute. Busch was there to deny Schuler's first effort, his defense followed up with a goal-line clearance on Albadawi's shot and Busch crossed his line to save a blast from Saeed Robinson just moments later.

For the second-straight week, Busch and the Indiana defense denied NCFC the result it searched for and concluded the match with its second straight win.

Coming Up Next:

NCFC will finish its two-game home stand against NASL leader Miami FC in an Independence Day matchup on Tuesday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m.at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Fans can purchase tickets at NCFCTIX.com or by calling the box office at 919.459.814

