North Carolina FC Draws 1-1 against San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Aug. 19, 2017) - North Carolina FC battled to a 1-1 draw with the San Francisco Deltas to earn a point on the road on Saturday night at Kezar Stadium. The draw keeps NCFC at fourth in the NASL Fall Season table and fourth in the combined standings.

After San Francisco took a 1-0 lead at the hour mark, Lance Laing recused the point by converting a penalty kick in the 73^rd minute. On the defensive end, Brian Sylvestre posted a man-of-the-match performance with several key saves.

The teams opened the match with exciting end-to-end play and attacking chances for both sides. As the match rolled on, San Francisco began to establish a stronger hold in the attack, but excellent play from Sylvestre kept NCFC from conceding.

San Francisco's strong defensive front limited the visitors in the attack, but NCFC entered the half with a 60.8-39.2 percent advantage in possession. NCFC saw strong play on the wing from Laing to set up most of the club's attacking chances. Laing had a cross nearly deflected into the back of the net, but a heads up play from San Francisco goalkeeper Romuald Peiser pushed the attempt over the bar and out of danger.

Following the break, the game opened to a more free-flowing second half. San Francisco took advantage of its attacking chance first and scored the game's opening goal in the 60^th minute. Patrick Hopkins scored after directing Jackson's corner kick in from a tight angle.

NCFC equalized just 13 minutes later. After James Marcelin was pulled down in the box, Laing stepped up and converted the penalty kick to tie the match and score his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

The match played out at a frantic pace with end-to-end play. Sylvestre came up with a huge double save in the 86^th minute. The keeper produced an excellent effort to deny a pair of San Francisco attackers on the break.

On the other end, Nazmi Albadawi led NCFC into San Francisco's box. The midfielder juked a defender and sent a cross past Peiser towards a gaping net at the far post. However, his effort was cleared to safety by the San Francisco defense and the game ended in a tie.

Coming Up Next: The team will return home to Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. to host the New York Cosmos in another important battle for a postseason playoff spot. The match will be presented by Northwestern Mutual. Tickets are available online or over the phone by calling the North Carolina Football Club Ticket Office at 919.459.8144.

Notes: * Marcel Kandziora and Renan Gorne both appeared in the Starting XI for the first time this season * Lance Laing scored his eighth goal of the season by converting a penalty kick in the 73^rd minute

Lineups SFD: Romuald Peiser ©; Karl Ouimette, Patrick Hopkins, Reiner Ferrerira; Jackson, Michael Stephens (Pablo Dyego 76'), Tyler Gibson, Greg Jordan (Kyle Becker 73'), Maxim Tissot; Dagoberto (Devon Sandoval 86'), Tommy Heinemann

Subs not used: Alex Mangels, Bryan Burke, Kenny Teijesse, Andrew Lubahn

NCFC: Brian Sylvestre; Paul Black, Connor Tobin, James Marcelin, Steven Miller; Lance Laing (Kareem Moses 90+), Dre Fortune, Marcel Kandziora (Bolu Akinyode,76'), Nazmi Albadawi ©, Austin da Luz, Renan Gorne (Billy Schuler 86')

Subs not used: Macklin Robinson, Tiyi Shipalane, Brad Ruhaak, Alex Molano

Score: SFD: 1 NCFC: 1

Goals: SFD: Hopkins (Jackson, 60') NCFC: Laing (PK, 73')

Cautions: SFD: Dagoberto 71' NCFC: Brian Sylvestre 25', Austin da Luz 85'

Ejections: SFD: -- NCFC: -- Attendance: 2,094 ###

