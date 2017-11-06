North Carolina FC Concludes Breakout 2017 Season with 1-0 Loss in San Francisco

News Release

SAN FRANCISCO - North Carolina FC fell 1-0 to the San Francisco Deltas in a NASL semifinal match at Kezar Stadium on Sunday night. The match marked the final game of the season for the club which had a breakout year, advancing to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Overall, the match was a defensive affair, which ended up being decided by a moment of brilliance from San Francisco's Tyler Gibson in the 40th minute. With very little space in front of a mass of bodies, Gibson placed a shot from 23 yards in to the top corner of the goal. Kyle Bekker was credited with the assist after a clearance deflected off his chest to the feet of Gibson.

North Carolina FC had an early chance in the opening half, but San Francisco's defense did well to deny the visitors. Needing a goal, NCFC pressed hard for the equalizer and pushed numbers forward. However, a rock-solid San Francisco defense would keep NCFC at bay.

The club had its best chance of the match in the 82nd minute. Nazmi Albadawi found a sliver of space in the Deltas' backline and passed Renan Gorne the ball. While Gorne attempted a backheel-flick on goal, a San Francisco defender got a piece of the ball which caused a collision between Gorne and Romuald Peiser to end the threat.

San Francisco did well to kill the game off in the closing stages of the match and clinch a berth in the NASL Championship match.

Notes:

North Carolina FC has concluded its season after advancing to the NASL playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The club also advanced to the semifinal round in its previous two NASL playoff appearances in 2011 and 2012.

The loss was the first for the club in eight matches.

Lineups:

SFD: Romuald Peiser; Reiner Ferreira, Nana Attakora ©, Karl Ouimette; Maxim Tissot, Greg Jordan (Pablo Dyego, 72'), Tyler Gibson, Michael Stevens, Jackson; Tom Heinemann (Devon Sandoval, 90+'), Kyle Bekker

Subs not used: Alex Mangels. Andrew Lubahn, Patrick Hopkins, Kenny Tejisse

NCFC: Macklin Robinson; Paul Black (Tiyi Shipalane, 89'), James Marcelin, Paul Black, James Marcelin, Christian Ibeagha, Connor Tobin; Austin da Luz, Dre Fortune (Lance Laing, 62'), Marcel Kandziora, Nazmi Albadawi ©, Billy Schuler; Renan Gorne (Jonathan Glenn, 84')

Subs not used: George Marks, Danny Barrow, Kareem Moses, Bolu Akinyode

