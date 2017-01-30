North Carolina FC Brings Defensive Edge to Midfield with the Addition of Bolu Akinyode

January 30, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - North Carolina FC News Release





Cary, NC- North Carolina FC announced today they have acquired defensive midfielder Bolu Akinyode from Bethlehem Steel FC. Per club policy, further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Bolu is a player who stood out at our invitation-only tryout last month," said North Carolina FC Head Coach Colin Clarke. "He's a young and hungry left-footed defensive midfielder with an imposing presence who will be a great addition to our roster."

The Nigerian native moved to the United States and joined the New York Red Bulls Academy team in 2009. Akinyode played collegiately for Seton Hall University from 2011-2014 before signing his first professional contract with New York Red Bulls II in 2015. He then signed with Bethlehem Steel FC that same year and appeared in 26 games in 2016, totaling 2,176 minutes. He also played for NJ-LUSO (USL PDL) Parma in 2014.

The 22-year-old has represented Nigeria at the U-14 level. He was called up to a U.S. Men's National Team U-20 training camp in 2012.

Akinyode and the club will begin the 2017 NASL campaign on March 25 and North Carolina FC season tickets are now on sale. Fans interested in more information about membership should visit www.NorthCarolinaFC.com or call the NCFC Box Office at 919-459-8144.

Current North Carolina FC Roster:

Goalkeepers (2): Brian Sylvestre, Macklin Robinson

Defenders (4): Connor Tobin, Steven Miller, Kareem Moses, Paul Black

Midfielders (7): Tiyi Shipalane, Nazmi Albadawi, Matt Watson, James Marcelin, Austin da Luz, Marcel Kandziora, Alex Molano, Bolu Akinyode

Forwards (2): Matt Fondy, Brian Shriver

• Discuss this story on the North American Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





North American Soccer League Stories from January 30, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.