North Carolina FC Begins Postseason with NASL Semifinal at San Francisco

News Release

CARY, N.C. (Nov. 3, 2017) - North Carolina FC will begin its NASL playoff journey Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET against the San Francisco Deltas at Kezar Stadium in a semifinal match. With a victory, the club will advance to the NASL Final.

On the other side of the bracket, Miami FC is hosting the New York Cosmos. The two teams will play Sunday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. ET. If the Cosmos emerge victorious from the matchup and NCFC wins on its side of the bracket, NCFC will host the final at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The match marks the first playoff action for the club since 2012, which posted a record-breaking season to qualify for playoffs. NCFC stormed through the Fall Season and closed out the year with only one loss in its last 12 matches.

The club has defeated every team in the league at least once, except for its current opponent. NCFC holds a 0W-2D-2L record against the Deltas. After opening the series with two losses, the club has clawed back into the series history with draws both at home and away in its last two meetings.

San Francisco features a tough defense and a multi-faceted offensive approach. Former NCFC man Tommy Heinemann leads the Deltas with nine goals on the season. The Deltas are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Jacksonville Armada in the regular-season finale, but were undefeated in their previous 10 matches prior to the last match against Jacksonville.

Last Time Out:

NCFC came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with the Indy Eleven in the regular-season finale. Billy Schuler provided the offense, scoring in the 4th and 89th minutes. The win clinched a valuable point to seal the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and keep the option of hosting the NASL final intact.

Players to Watch:

No. 17 Billy Schuler

With two goals in the regular-season finale against Indy, Billy Schuler is returning to form as a proven goal scorer. After an injury sidelined him early in the Fall Season, Schuler has recently returned to match fitness and has been a threat every time he touches the field. He's tallied six goals in 11 matches this season. Look for the talented striker to break through a tough San Francisco defense.

No. 10 Kyle Bekker

Bekker roams the attacking half as San Francisco's playmaker. The midfielder has created 40 chances this season and has been credited with three goals and four assists. Look for Bekker to provide service to San Francisco's dangerous attackers.

Coming Up Next:

With a win NCFC will advance to the NASL Final for the first time in franchise history. Additionally, if the New York Cosmos win against Miami FC, NCFC will conclude the season in front of its home fans at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Regardless of the results, the match will be played on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

Watch Parties:

Two NCFC supporter groups are forming watch parties to cheer on the club in the semifinal match. If fans would like to watch the games with other NCFC fans, Oak City Supporters is hosting a watch party in Downtown Raleigh at London Bridge Pub and Tri Soccer Fanatics is hosting a watch party in Cary at Fortnight Brewing Company.

