North American Soccer League Releases 2017 Schedule

Cary, NC - The North American Soccer League released the schedule for the 2017 season today. North Carolina FC will open at home on Saturday, March 25 against Alessandro Nesta and his Miami FC.

"We are happy to get the season underway," said North Carolina FC Head Coach Colin Clarke. "Right from the start, the schedule is full of exciting match-ups and we look forward to a competitive battle with the other teams. Hopefully, we can bring a championship back to North Carolina."

The league's split-season schedule will feature a 16-game Spring Season and a 16-game Fall Season. Within each season, every club will play the other seven opponents home and away, plus two additional match-ups. The Spring Season Champion and Fall Season Champion will each earn a spot - and semifinal hosting rights - in the Championship, the league's four-club postseason tournament.

The remaining two postseason spots will go to the two clubs that collect the most combined points over the course of the overall 32-game competition (Spring and Fall Seasons).

Following the home opener, NCFC will enjoy a bye week before visiting expansion side San Francisco Deltas on April 8. Other highlights of the the Spring Season include an Independence Day showdown against Miami FC on Tuesday, July 4, before concluding on July 14 at home against Puerto Rico FC.

After a two-week break, the club will host Puerto Rico again on Saturday, July 29 to open the Fall Season, before traveling to Miami on Saturday, August 5. The Fall Season will see two midweek matches, at home against Miami FC on Tuesday, August 15 and away at Indy Eleven on Wednesday, Wednesday, September 13.

The North Carolina FC home schedule can be found below, for the full schedule click here. Please note that kickoff times are still being determined and will be announced at a later date.

North Carolina FC season tickets are now on sale and for the occasion, the club is extending a special season ticket offer that includes a beanie and NCFC t-shirt starting at $193. Offer valid only by phone. Fans interested in more information about membership should visit www.NorthCarolinaFC.com or call the NCFC Box Office at 919-459-8144.

2017 NASL Spring Season:

Week: Dates: Opponent:

Week 1: Saturday, March 25 Miami FC

Week 4: Saturday, April 15 FC Edmonton

Week 7: Saturday, May 6 San Francisco Deltas

Week 8: Saturday, May 13 Jacksonville Armada

Week 11: Friday, June 2 New York Cosmos

Week 14: Saturday, June 24 Indy Eleven

Week 15: Tuesday, July 4 Miami FC

Week 17: Saturday, July 15 Puerto Rico FC

The Fall Season:

Week: Date: Opponent:

Week 1: Saturday, July 29 Puerto Rico FC

Week 3: Saturday, August 12 Jacksonville Armada

Tuesday, August 15 Miami FC

Week 5: Saturday, August 26 New York Cosmos

Week 6: Saturday, September 2 FC Edmonton

Week 8: Saturday, September 16 Puerto Rico FC

Week 10: Sunday, October 1 Indy Eleven

Week 13: Saturday, October 21 San Francisco Deltas

About North Carolina FC

North Carolina FC (NCFC, formerly the Carolina RailHawks) are an American professional soccer team based in Cary, North Carolina. Founded in 2006, the team plays in the North American Soccer League (NASL). NCFC plays their home games at WakeMed Soccer Park, where they have played since 2007. For more information, please visit www.NorthCarolinaFC.com or follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

About North Carolina Football Club

North Carolina Football Club is the state's largest professional soccer organization and is the parent organization of North Carolina FC (NASL, Men's Second Division) and North Carolina Courage (NWSL, Women's First Division). The organization is owned by local entrepreneur, Steve Malik, and managed by North Carolina native and longtime soccer executive Curt Johnson. North Carolina Football Club was established in 2016 to bring the highest levels of men's and women's professional soccer to the state. For more information, please visit www.NorthCarolinaFC.com.

