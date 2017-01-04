Normal CornBelters Welcome Carlos Zambrano to the McLean County

January 4, 2017 - Frontier League (FL) - Normal CornBelters News Release





NORMAL, Ill. - The Normal CornBelters, presented by the Illinois Corn Farmers, are excited to announce one of modern day's finest hitting pitchers Carlos Zambrano to the Corn Crib!

The game on Saturday July 29, 2017 will feature former MLB Legends as well as notorious superstar athletes with time still to be determined. To date the Legends participating in the events are: Carlos Zambrano, Rick Ankiel, Bob Dernier, Isaac Byrd, Brian Jordan, Ron "R-Truth" Killings, Mike Fontenot, Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams and Jose Canseco.

Venezuelan MLB pitcher, Carlos Zambrano was signed by the Chicago Cubs in 1997 as a free agent and made his Major League debut in 2001. His starting and relief duties led him to his first full season as a starter in 2003, finishing with a 13-11 record, 168 strikeouts and a 3.11 ERA. Zambrano performed as a switch hitter with a career .238 batting average, 24 home runs, 71 RBIs, slugging percentage of .396 and 20-time pinch hitter. Zambrano tied with Fergie Jenkins for the Club home runs record by a pitcher in a single season, hitting six in 2006. As a Cub (2001-2011), Big Z was a three-time All-Star (2004, 2006, 2008), granted three times the Silver Slugger Award (2006, 2008, 2009), National League wins leader in 2006 and pitched a no-hitter on September 14, 2008. In 2012 he played his last Major League season with the Miami Marlins and announced his retirement from baseball after his highly successful one-year minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

This weekend of events will include a Friday night reception, pre-game autograph signing, 7-inning game and a post-game concert featuring The Chicago 6 Band. Game tickets are now on sale for $20 that includes the post-game concert. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase passes to the welcome reception and/or the pre-game meet and greet once the roster is finalized. First 1000 fans to purchase game tickets will have the opportunity to purchase reception and/ or meet and greet before the general public. Purchase your tickets now at www.normalbaseball.com or by calling (309)-454-2255!

