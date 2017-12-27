Norfolk\\"s Reichenbach Goaltender of the Week

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Ty Reichenbach of the Norfolk Admirals is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 18-23.

The 24-year-old went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.63 a goals-against average and a save percentage of .961 last week as the Admirals swept a three-game series at Orlando.

Reichenbach made 36 saves in a 5-3 win on Wednesday, stopped all 43 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory on Thursday and turned aside 45 shots, plus all five shootout attempts, in a 3-2 win on Saturday.

A native of Billings, Mont., Reichenbach has appeared in 16 games for Norfolk this season posting a record of 7-8-0 with one shutout, a 3.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Prior to turning pro, Reichenbach played three seasons at Norwich University where he appeared in 46 career games where he went 29-6-5 with seven shutouts, a 1.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.

Runners Up: Phillipe Desrosiers, Idaho (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .941 save pct.) and Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina (2-0-0, 1.44 GAA, .942 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Nick Riopel (Adirondack), Joe Cannata (Colorado), Michael Houser (Fort Wayne), Etienne Marcoux (Indy), Joel Martin (Kalamazoo), Matej Machovsky (Toledo), Jake Hildebrand (Tulsa), Kevin Carr (Utah) and Will King (Wheeling).

