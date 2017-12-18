Norfolk Swaps Defensemen with Jacksonville, Acquires Harrison

News Release

Norfolk, VA.- The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, acquired defenseman Chase Harrison from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for Tim Daly the team announced on Sunday afternoon.

Harrison, 21, is in his first professional season after playing the last four years with the Regina Pats (WHL). In 240 career games with the Pats the Winnipeg native recorded 111 points (17g, 94a) in addition to a plus-61 rating. The 6'1 defenseman has skated in 23 games with the Icemen and tallied three assists and 17 penalty minutes.

In exchange for Harrison the Admirals sent the ECHL rights of Tim Daly to the Icemen. Daly, 25, has eight points (1g, 7a) in 21 games for the Admirals this season. The Maple Ridge, BC native is signed to a two-way contract with the Manitoba Moose (AHL).

In an additional roster move the Admirals released forward Michael Pontarelli.

Harrison will wear #21 and is expected to be available when the Admirals take on the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday evening in Orlando.

