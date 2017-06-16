Norfolk defeats Louisville

News Release

Paul Janish plated Drew Dosch with a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the Tides to a 2-1 walk-off win over the Louisville Bats Friday night at Harbor Park.

With the score tied at 1-1, Dosch ignited the game-winning rally with a leadoff single off of Ismael Guillon (0-3). Luis Sardiñas moved Dosch to second with a sacrifice bunt, and Janish followed with a soft liner to center field to plate Dosch and give the Tides a walk-off win in the opener of the three-game set.

Janish finished with two of Norfolk's six hits in the game, and his RBI gave him 18 knocked in this season - matching his entire 2016 total with the Tides.

The walk-off win was Norfolk's sixth of the season and snapped a three-game losing skid.

The Tides got an exceptional start from Jayson Aquino, who scattered eight hits and one walk over a season-high 8.0 innings of work. He yielded an unearned run on an RBI double by Jesse Winker in the opening frame before rebounding to become the first Tides pitcher to complete eight innings this season. The Bats loaded the bases with one out against him in the eighth inning, but Aquino struck out Darnell Sweeney before getting Winker to fly out to escape the threat, keeping the contest tied at 1-1.

Aquino threw 72 of his 101 pitches for strikes, and he struck out five in the contest, the sixth time this season - and fourth outing in a row - in which he's registered five strikeouts or more.

Stefan Crichton (4-0) earned the win by striking out two over a scoreless inning of relief. Crichton now owns a 1.32 ERA in 13 games with the Tides, while his four victories lead the club.

Logan Schafer singled and drove in Norfolk's first run, when he plated Dosch with a sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning.

The Tides and Bats will square off again on Saturday night at Harbor Park, with first pitch slated for 7:05. Tyler Wilson (1-4, 4.78) gets the start for Norfolk and will be opposed by right-hander Sal Romano (1-1, 1.69).

