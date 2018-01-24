NOLAN VALLEAU INKS PTO WITH TORONTO MARLIES

News Release

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Nolan Valleau has signed a Professional Try-Out agreement with the Toronto Marlies, Orlando\'s American Hockey League affiliate.

Valleau, 25, leads all Solar Bears defensemen in scoring with 30 points (8g-22a) in 36 games and has served as an alternate captain for Orlando this season. Valleau\'s 30 points also rank fourth among all ECHL blueliners. Earlier this month, Valleau represented the Solar Bears at the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Indianapolis, where he also won the hardest shot competition with a 97 mph shot. The Novi, Mich. native spent the first two seasons of his professional career with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL, where he posted a combined 20 points (4g-16a) and 34 penalty minutes in 108 total games.

The Solar Bears are back in action on Friday, Jan. 26 when they face the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m. - Friday\'s game will air on ESPN 580 Orlando. The Solar Bears return home to play the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

About the Orlando Solar Bears: The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

