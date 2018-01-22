Nitro Circus: Next Level Tour Returns to Boise

News Release

Coming to Memorial Stadium on Sunday, June 3rd; Tickets On Sale Starting Friday, January 26

Nitro Circus, the global youth entertainment phenomenon, returns to North America this year with the epic Next Level Tour. This spectacular brand new production, the ultimate full-moto show ever seen, will have death-defying tricks, jaw-dropping world firsts and absurd stunts. It all adds up to a thrilling show simply too big to fit indoors. The Next Level Tour launches in mid-May, just in time for summer, and will visit over 10 cities across the continent through June.

The high-octane excitement of Nitro Circus: the Next Level Tour is coming to Boise's Memorial Stadium on Sunday, June 3. Tickets are available starting Friday, January 26 at 10:00 AM, and can be purchased at nitrocircus.live.

For an advance look at the Next Level Tour go here.

Brainchild of Travis Pastrana - global superstar, action sports icon and Nitro Circus ringleader - the Next Level Tour features the best athletes in action sports taking on the biggest ramps in the world. The Nitro Circus design team has put it all on the line with this show doubling down on the risk factor. T he FMX Next Level takeoff ramp alone, towering 15-feet above the show floor (five feet taller than anything toured before) launches riders more than 60-feet into the sky. The lander also looms large, standing 23-feet high.

This innovative setup, the result of years of research and development, was first dreamed up at Travis' "Pastranaland" compound and then perfected at Nitro World Games. These breakthrough designs were never supposed to tour, as they were considered far too large and complex to be set up more than once. But Nitro Circus was determined to showcase them, and the future of action sports, to its diehard fans around the world. Now, after months of hard work, these ramps are hitting the road.

Progression is truly in this monster's DNA: the FMX Next Level ramps feature elements from the jaw-dropping setup used by Josh Sheehan in 2015 to stomp the previously unthinkable triple backflip on a motorbike as well as the extremely sketchy FMX frontflip ramp used at Nitro World Games. It was off this same ramp that Gregg Duffy made global headlines in 2016 when he landed the world's first double frontflip while last summer Harry Bink scored a huge world's first of his own: the frontflip rock solid.

Dov Ribnick, Nitro Circus' Vice President - Creative, said: "I'm so stoked to be taking this set on the road. This really is a breakthrough in FMX and the team we have assembled can't wait to throw down the biggest new tricks in FMX on this tour."

As if they needed more motivation, every night Nitro's athletes will battle in a full throttle Next Level Series FMX competition. For the first time, Nitro Circus will host an in-show competition to find out just who is the gnarliest rider on the planet. At each tour stop a panel of judges will determine a winner with the overall champion crowned at the end of the tour. While cash prizes are on the line, bragging rights are truly the top prize for this crew.

In addition to pushing FMX to its limits, one Nitro Circus' daredevil will go airborne on a 450-pound snowmobile while a new cast of hilarious characters will take stupid to an entirely different level, flipping motorized contraptions too ridiculous to be believed.

Also new for 2018, Boise fans can also get up close and personal with the Nitro crew thanks to the Nitro VIP Club package. In addition to having premiere seats, VIP Club pass holders will now have the chance to take a behind the scenes look at the show with an exclusive pre-show track walk. VIP Club pass holders also have the opportunity to meet some of the riders during an autograph signing session, receive a souvenir poster and get a chance to win cool Nitro Circus swag.

Sponsors for Nitro Circus: the Next Level Tour include Kevlar, Yokohama, Parts Canada, Brimstone, Grunt Style, Vivid Seats and EDGEtv.

For Nitro Circus news, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, tour updates and more, go to NitroCircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook.

About Nitro Circus:

Nitro Circus, the world's biggest action sports entertainment brand, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded by global superstar Travis Pastrana in 2003, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon producing hit television shows, critically acclaimed documentaries and innovative digital offerings. That success gave rise to the Nitro Circus Live tour. Created in 2010, Nitro Circus Live has travelled the globe, playing to sold-out stadiums on five continents. The company introduced an innovative breakthrough in 2016 with the debut of Nitro World Games, completely rebooting action sports competition in the process. With over three million tickets sold to date, television programming that has aired in over 60 countries, more than 20 million engaged fans across its social media platforms and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of action sports and entertainment. For more information visit nitrocircus.com.

About the Boise Hawks

The Hawks are the Treasure Valley's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Deposits and seat location requests for the 2018 baseball season are currently being accepted. To guarantee the best seats available for 2018, contact the Boise Hawks Front Office at (208) 322-5000. To stay up to date on all things Boise Hawks, follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/boisehawksbaseball) or visit www.BoiseHawks.com.

