Ninth Inning Home Run Hands Cougars First Loss of Series

GENEVA, Ill. - In a heartbreaking loss, the Kane County Cougars (4-3, 43-31) fall in come-from-behind fashion to the visiting Clinton LumberKings (2-5, 33-41). It was the first time in seven tries the Cougars droped a contest to the LumberKings. The go-ahead ninth inning home run was hit by Clinton's Joe Rizzo as the Cougars lose by a 6-5 tally.

For the third straight game this series, the Cougars grabbed the lead first. In the first inning against southpaw Danny Garcia (5-5), the Cougars recorded a pair of tallies. Ben Deluzio led off the contest with a double as Anfernee Grier followed with a base hit. Drawing a walk, Marcus Wilson loaded the bases, and Ramon Hernandez walked too to drive in a run. As the line continued, Manny Jefferson swatted his team leading 14th RBI of June.

Through four innings, righty Curtis Taylor (2-4) was lights out giving up only two hits and no runs, but that all changed in the fifth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Luis Rengifo's double scored them all as Clinton pulled ahead with a lead. Joe Rizzo answered with an RBI knock and Clinton led 4-2 after four and half innings.

As they have every time this series, the Cougars took matters in their own hands in the home half of the sixth. Facing lefty reliever Time Viehoff (1-5), the Cougars had two aboard when Fernery Ozuna launched his second homer of the season to deep left field. The shot hit the facing of the patio deck and provided the Cougars a 5-4 advantage.

But in the ninth, losing closer Cody Clark (0-1) failed to get the job done. With a man aboard, Rizzo ripped a towering home run to deep right field, his third round-tripper this season. And for the second time in the game, Clinton took the lead, this time for good.

In three and one-third innings of scoreless relief, right-hander Jeffeson Medina (3-0) picked up the win for Clinton. On Thursday, the Cougars play the series finale with Clinton at 6:30 P.M. On the mound for the Cougars, right-hander Emilio Vargas (2-3, 3.89 ERA) battles lefty Lane Ratliff (1-1, 3.68 ERA). For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.

