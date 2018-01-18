Ninth Annual "ROTARIAN IDOL" Announced

News Release

Auditions Set for February 1st and 3rd

Hickory, NC - The Thursday Rotary Club of Hickory has announced dates for its musical fundraiser, "ROTARIAN IDOL". The event will be held Saturday, March 24, at 7:00 pm in PE Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Last year's winner was our own, Johnny White, a graduate of HCAM (Hickory Career & Arts Magnet School). At the time of this release, Johnny has made it through several auditions for the returning American Idol show, and we hope he will be going to Hollywood!

Could you be next??

Auditions will be held at The SALT Block Auditorium Thursday, February 1, from 5:30 - 7:00 pm and Saturday, February 3, 30, from 2:00 - 3:30 pm. There is no limit on age or place of residence; however, professional singers (those who made $600 or more in 2017) will not be allowed to audition.

A $5 entry fee is required.

A total of 20 contestants will be chosen to compete for $5,000 in total prize money. First Place wins $2,500; Second Place $1,500; Third Place $500; and $500 is awarded to the Audience Favorite. Contestants will be judged by a panel of three music industry professionals for the top three prizes. The Audience Favorite will be determined by the audience's vote at the event.

The public will also be able to vote on-line before the event on March 24. The event will be co-chaired by Rotarians Sandi Fotheringham and Lynn Loehr.

"A key factor to the growth of our community is a strong education system. This is the only fundraiser for our club and 100 percent of the money raised will be used to benefit educational needs throughout Catawba County and other International projects that Rotary supports," said Fotheringham. "Our goal is to exceed the $70,000 raised last year through sponsorships, advertisements in the Show Program, and ticket sales," she said.

For more information, visit www.rotarianidol.com or contact Sandi Fotheringham - 828.320.9429 fotheringhamsa@hickoryschools.net ; Lynn Loehr - 828.310.7648 lynnloehr48@gmail.com

