Nine-Run Eighths Sends Bulls to crushing Loss

News Release

DURHAM, N.C. - The Durham Bulls looked well on their way to finishing off a three-game sweep of the Charlotte Knights Thursday night, as they entered the eighth inning with a 4-0 lead. Everything changed in the eighth frame however, as the Knights rallied for nine runs on seven hits to flip the lead and eventually hand the Bulls an 11-7 loss at the DBAP.

The Bulls entered the eighth inning with a seemingly comfortable four run lead, as the Durham pitching staff had held the Knights off the board on just one hit and two walks while recording 13 strikeouts. All of that was flipped in the penultimate frame though, as the first nine batters for Charlotte all reached base and scored to put the road team on top 9-4 en route to the 11-4 final.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Bulls while also halting a nine-game win streak over the in-state rival Knights.

Durham took a lead right out of the gates, with RBI doubles by Willy Adames and Jake Bauers putting the home team up 2-0 in the first. The Bulls eventually doubled the lead with an RBI double by Johnny Field in the fifth and an RBI base knock from Kean Wong in the seventh to go into the eighth up 4-0.

The decisive eighth frame began with a hit-by-pitch and a single to end the night of reliever Neil Wagner. Right-hander Danny Farquhar followed and immediately ran into trouble with an RBI double by Tyler Ladendorf, a wild pitch that brought home Jacob May, and a three-run home run from Tyler Saladino that put Charlotte ahead 5-4. Things continued to unravel from there, with an RBI double by Danny Hayes, an RBI sacrifice fly from Rob Brantly, and a two-RBI double off the bat of Tyler Ladendorf putting the Knights on top 9-4.

Charlotte tacked on two final runs on a two-RBI double from Ronald Bueno in the top of the ninth stretch their advantage to 11-4. The Bulls attempted a comeback in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double by Field and by RBI groundouts from Wong and Adames, but a strikeout by Mike Marjama ended the game with the tying run on deck.

Reliever Diego Castillo (0-1) took the loss for Durham after allowing six runs on five hits and a walk in the eighth without recording an out. Knights' bullpen arm Bobby Parnell (2-1) earned the win with one run allowed over his one inning of work.

The top of the Bulls' lineup carried the offensive load on the night, with Field (3-5, 2 RBI, R), Wong (2-5, 2 RBI, R) and Adames (2-5, 2 RBI, R) all finishing with multi-hit and multi-RBI games.

The Bulls (53-33) remain home to begin a three-game series against Toledo, with RHP Yonny Chirinos (7-3, 3.39) taking on LHP Matthew Boyd (3-1, 2.48) at 7:05 pm.

