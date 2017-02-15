Nightingale Signs Standard Contract with Wolves

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that defenseman Jared Nightingale has signed a standard player contract (SPC) with the organization.

The 34-year-old has posted one assist and a +2 plus/minus rating in 8 games for the Wolves this season after signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) on Dec. 16. He was no stranger to the organization as he skated in 31 games during the 2015-16 season for Chicago and tallied 6 points (2G, 4A), 68 penalty minutes and a -3 plus/minus rating. In 2007-08, the Jackson, Michigan, native appeared in five games with the Wolves.

The former Michigan State University standout came to the Wolves from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL), where he had one goal and two assists through 23 games. He also logged a -5 plus/minus rating and 42 penalty minutes.

In his 12-year professional career, Nightingale has skated for 10 American Hockey League franchises and three ECHL organizations. He has appeared in 468 AHL regular-season games and registered 16 goals, 43 assists and 982 penalty minutes.

The Wolves travel to Texas for a two-game road trip against the Texas Stars at HEB Center. On Friday, the teams square off at 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on The U Too. Saturday's contest begins at 7 p.m. and will air on CW50.

Chicago returns home to Allstate Arena on Feb. 22 to begin a six-game homestand - ending March 9 - with a School-Day contest against the reigning Calder Cup champion Cleveland Monsters. Game time is 11 a.m., and the tilt will stream live on AHLLive.com. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

