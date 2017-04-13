Nick Schneider Named to All-SPHL Second Team

April 13, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
News Release
ROANOKE, VA - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Nick Schneider has been named to the 2016-17 All-SPHL Second Team.
Schneider completed his eighth professional season with a career high six goals, 34 assists and 40 points. The Roanoke captain's assist totals were the fourth-most in the SPHL and the most among defenseman. He also paced the circuit with 17 power play assists. Schneider's 40 points were the second-most among SPHL blueliners as well as the second-highest total on the Rail Yard Dawgs. This is his first-career All-SPHL honor.
Joining Schneider on the All-SPHL Second Team are Fayetteville forwards Jake Hauswirth and Bobby Chaumont, Columbus forward Keegan Bruce, Huntsville defenseman Stuart Stefan and Macon goaltender Jordan Ruby.
