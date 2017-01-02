Nick Mattson Recalled to Rockford

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have recalled defenseman Nick Mattson from the Indy Fuel. Rockford plays in Milwaukee on Tuesday before heading to Chicago and Grand Rapids on Friday and Saturday

Mattson, 25, earns his second AHL call-up this season, though he did not appear in a game during his first recall in late November. The sophomore defenseman has appeared in all 32 games this year for Indy, leading all team blueliners with 12 points (1g, 11a).

During his rookie season, the graduate of the University of North Dakota and native of Chanhassen, Minn. split time between the Fuel and IceHogs, picking up one goal and six assists in 17 AHL games, in addition to one goal and 14 assists in 48 ECHL contests. A sixth-round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft (No. 180 overall), Mattson recorded 78 points (17g, 61a) in 153 career NCAA games with North Dakota.

