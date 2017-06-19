Nick Ernst Named CPL Pitcher of the Week

News Release

*FAYETTEVILLE, N.C*. - Nick Ernst (Miami Ohio) was named the Coastal Plain League's pitcher of the week following his dominant performance over the Wilson Tobs on June 16. Ernst, who just finished his Sophomore season, threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and walking two. Ernst amassed a team-high 11 strikeouts and his win extended the SwampDogs winning streak to 4 games this past week. Ernst is the first SwampDog to earn player of the week honors this season, despite several deserving performances from Fayetteville players early in the 2017 season.

