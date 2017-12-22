Nick Bligh Traded to Wichita

December 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel
News Release
Fuel to receive future considerations from Thunder; Darian Dziurzynski added to active roster
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Thursday that they have traded forward Nick Bligh to the Wichita Thunder in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, forward Darian Dziurzynski has been added to the club's active roster, and will be available to play Saturday against Cincinnati.
Bligh, 24, ranked second in Fuel point scoring with eight goals and eight assists in 24 games this season. The native of Milton, Mass. tallied 38 points (20g, 18a) in 52 games with Indy since joining the club late in the 2016-17 season, following a February 1 trade from the Adirondack Thunder. A second-year professional out of Dartmouth College, Bligh has collected 44 points (23g, 21a) in 65 total ECHL contests with the Fuel, Thunder and the South Carolina Stingrays.
The Fuel welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones to Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday night for the club's final game before the ECHL holiday break. The puck drops at 7:35 p.m., as Santa Claus makes a special appearance to celebrate the holiday season.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2017-18 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2017
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Admirals Donate over 1,000 Toys to Toys for Tots After Teddy Toss - Norfolk Admirals
- Doornbosch Loaned to AHL Belleville - Wichita Thunder
- Stanley Cup to Appear at 2018 Ccm/ECHL All-Star Classic - Indy Fuel
- Weekend set against Monarchs concludes pre-holiday slate - Reading Royals
- Reichenbach Makes 43 Saves as Admirals Blank Orlando - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Acquires Bligh from Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Nick Bligh Traded to Wichita - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Wings Add Point-Producing Defenseman Garret Cockerill - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rampage Recall Cannata, Meloche to AHL - Colorado Eagles
- Cannata's 30-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 1-0 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Everblades Jump IceMen in 3-2 Home Victory - Florida Everblades
- WALKERS FIRST AS PRO OVERSHADOWED BY STEELHEADS WIN - Rapid City Rush
- Schaafsma Overtime Goal Gives Komets 5-4 Overtime Victory - Quad City Mallards
- Williams stops 38 shots in Monarchs victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Fuel Fall One Goal Short in Wednesday Battle with Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel