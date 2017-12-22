Nick Bligh Traded to Wichita

News Release

Fuel to receive future considerations from Thunder; Darian Dziurzynski added to active roster

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Thursday that they have traded forward Nick Bligh to the Wichita Thunder in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, forward Darian Dziurzynski has been added to the club's active roster, and will be available to play Saturday against Cincinnati.

Bligh, 24, ranked second in Fuel point scoring with eight goals and eight assists in 24 games this season. The native of Milton, Mass. tallied 38 points (20g, 18a) in 52 games with Indy since joining the club late in the 2016-17 season, following a February 1 trade from the Adirondack Thunder. A second-year professional out of Dartmouth College, Bligh has collected 44 points (23g, 21a) in 65 total ECHL contests with the Fuel, Thunder and the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Fuel welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones to Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday night for the club's final game before the ECHL holiday break. The puck drops at 7:35 p.m., as Santa Claus makes a special appearance to celebrate the holiday season.

