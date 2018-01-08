NEWS Zykov Selected to AHL All-Star Classic

News Release

CHARLOTTE, NC - The American Hockey League today announced that forward Valentin Zykov will represent the Charlotte Checkers at the 2018 All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

The event in Utica, NY, begins with the Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 28, and concludes with the All-Star Challenge, a three-on-three, round robin tournament between the league's four divisions, on Monday, Jan. 29. Since 1995, more than 93 percent of AHL All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the NHL.

Now in his third AHL season, Zykov, a 22-year-old native of St. Petersburg, Russia, leads the league in goals (19) and power-play goals (11), having scored at least one goal in seven of his last eight games (nine total). He ranks second among Charlotte skaters with 27 points in 29 contests.

In 140 career AHL games with Ontario and Charlotte, Zykov, who the Carolina Hurricanes acquired from the Los Angeles Kings as part of a trade for Kris Versteeg during the 2015-16 season, has totaled 75 points (42g, 33a). A second-round draft pick by Los Angeles in 2013 (37th overall), he played two NHL games with Carolina last season, scoring a goal on his debut vs. the New York Rangers on March 9, 2017.

Zykov is expected to be in the lineup as the Checkers return to action for a pair of road games against Hershey this Saturday and Sunday. The team will then begin a six-game home stand against the Toronto Marlies on Friday, Jan. 12.

