NEWS Warren Foegele Added to AHL All-Star Classic

January 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers
News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The American Hockey League today announced that Charlotte Checkers forward Warren Foegele has been added to the roster for the upcoming All-Star Classic in Utica, NY.
Foegele, whose All-Star selection marks the first by a Checkers rookie, will join Valentin Zykov in representing the Checkers at the Skills Competition and All-Star Challenge on Sunday, Jan. 28, and Monday, Jan. 29, respectively.
Foegele, 21, is tied for third in the league with 20 goals - a total that leads all rookies and is only one off the league lead that is held by Zykov and Texas' Curtis McKenzie. Foegele leads the league with six shorthanded points and is tied for the league lead with four shorthanded goals, both of which have already set single-season franchise records. Foegele's five game-winning goals are tied for second in the league and are first among rookies.
The Carolina Hurricanes' third-round draft choice in 2014, Foegele ranks second on the Checkers in goals and points. His 32 points in 40 games played are fifth among league rookies.
Prior to the All-Star Classic, the Checkers will play a pair of games in Hartford this Friday (7:15 p.m.) and Saturday (7:30 p.m.). Those games kick off a six-game road swing heading into the team's next home game on Friday, Feb. 9.
