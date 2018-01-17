NEWS Tonight\\"s Game Closed to Public

Charlotte Checkers

January 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers

News Release

Game time moved to 5 p.m. due to inclement weather

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers today announced that tonight's game against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Bojangles' Coliseum will be closed to the public. Due to inclement weather in the Charlotte area, the game time will be moved up two hours to 5 p.m.

Ticket holders for tonight's game may exchange their tickets for a future game. Contact the point of sale or the Checkers' front office at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com for instructions.

The Checkers are in the midst of a six-game home stand that included Tuesday's sellout 1950s Night, which attracted 8,341 fans and resulted in over 7,000 $1 hot dogs sold, and continues with games against the Rochester Americans this Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).

