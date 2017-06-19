NEWS Ryan McMahon Named PCL Player of the Week

News Release

In just his second week in Triple-A, Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Ryan McMahon has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for the week of June 12-18, the League Office announced on Monday. He is the first Isotopes player to receive the weekly accolade since Stephen Cardullo for the week of July 27 - August 3, 2016. Jeff Hoffman also received Pitcher of the Week honors from the League earlier in the 2017 season.

McMahon turned in a .593 batting average (16-for-27) in six games last week to go along with four doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI. The 22-year old posted a 1.296 slugging percentage and a .586 on-base percentage, resulting in a whopping 1.883 OPS. The Yorba Linda, CA native turned in multi-hit games in four of his six outings. McMahon's nine extra-base hits tied for most in the league during the week, while his batting average, hits, home runs and RBI all led the PCL during the period.

Before joining the Isotopes, McMahon hit to a .326 average (59-for-181) with Double-A Hartford, connecting on six home runs while recording 32 RBI in 40 games. A 2013 second round selection by the Rockies, McMahon is now hitting .359 with 11 home runs, 51 RBI, nine stolen bases, a .414 on-base percentage and is slugging .609 combined between Double-A and Triple-A on the season.

The Isotopes return home on Thursday to open a brief four-game homestand with the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres). Tickets are available at abqisotopes.com or the Isotopes Park Box Office.

