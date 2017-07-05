NEWS Ryan McMahon Named PCL Player of the Month

News Release

Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Ryan McMahon has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for June, as announced by the League Office. The award comes after just McMahon's first month in Triple-A.

McMahon, 22, paced the PCL in June with 50 hits, 21 extra-base hits, 85 total bases and 14 doubles. The Yorba Linda, Calif. native also finished the month second in the league with a .429 batting average, tied for second with 28 RBI, third with a .726 slugging percentage and fifth with a .457 on-base percentage.

McMahon recorded a career-best 13-game hitting streak from June 5-19, compiling a .526 batting average (30-for-57) with seven doubles, five home runs, 11 runs scored and 18 RBI during that span. As a result, the PCL named McMahon the Player of the Week for the week of June 12-18.

This is McMahon's second Player of the Month award in 2017, taking home the Eastern League's honor for the month of April. The infielder hit .375 with eight doubles, four home runs, 20 RBI, scored 12 runs, recorded a .422 on-base percentage and a .675 slugging percentage in 20 games during the month for the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats.

A second round selection in the 2013 draft, McMahon is currently in his fifth season with the Rockies organization. McMahon will represent Team USA in the upcoming All-Stars Futures Game on Sunday in Miami.

