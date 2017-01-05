NEWS Michael Leighton Selected to AHL All-Star Classic
January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Normal 0 false false false EN-US JA X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable The American Hockey League today announced that it has selected goaltender Michael Leighton to represent the Charlotte Checkers at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic in Lehigh Valley, PA.
This marks the fifth career selection and second in as many years for the 35-year-old Leighton, who is tied for sixth on the AHL's all-time list with 229 career victories and holds the league's all-time record with 48 shutouts. The native of Petrolia, Ontario, also earned All-Star honors in 2002 (Norfolk), 2008 (Albany), 2012 (Adirondack) and 2016 (Rockford). Of those selected to the 2017 All-Star Classic, Leighton's five career selections tie him with Hershey's Chris Bourque for the most of any player.
Leighton, who is currently on NHL recall with the Carolina Hurricanes, is 8-5-2 in 16 appearances for the Checkers this season. He ranks eighth in the AHL with a 2.17 goals-against average and is tied for eighth with a .923 save percentage.
The AHL named Leighton to the Central Division team for the event, which begins the All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 29, and continues with the All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 30. For the second consecutive year, the All-Star Challenge will feature a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament between its four divisions.
Charlotte concludes a six-game road trip with games against the Grand Rapids Griffins, Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, respectively. They then begin a season-long, eight-game home stand at Bojangles' Coliseum beginning Friday, Jan. 13.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2017
- Agostino, Hunt Selected as 2017 AHL All-Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Jordan Subban to Represent the Comets at the 2017 American Hockey - Utica Comets
- Ontario's LoVerde and Brodzinski Join Stothers at AHL All-Star - Ontario Reign
- Taylor, Leier, Jordan Weal, T.J. Brennan Named to 2017 AHL All-Star - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Devon Toews Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- IceCaps Barberio, Lindgren Named to AHL All-Star - St. John's IceCaps
- Cole Schneider, Linus Ullmark Named to American Hockey League - Rochester Americans
- Penguins' Guentzel, Jarry Named to AHL All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Matt Taormina and Yanni Gourde Named 2017 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Bailey Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic - Binghamton Senators
- Lorito and Russo Named 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Participants - Grand Rapids Griffins
- NEWS Michael Leighton Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Blandisi, Quenneville Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Albany Devils
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Ryan Craig to Represent - Cleveland Monsters
- McINTYRE, HEINEN NAMED TO 2017 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC ROSTER - Providence Bruins
- Teemu Pulkkinen Named Western Conference All Star - Iowa Wild
- Rosters Announced for 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Capital BlueCross - AHL
- IceCaps Sign Forward Anthony Camara to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- IceCaps Sign Defenceman Reggie Traccitto to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Albany Devils Transaction -- 01.05.2017 - Albany Devils
- Pirates Spring Training National Anthem Auditions - Portland Pirates
- Pelech Recalled by the New York Islanders - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- IceCaps Sign Alexandre Ranger to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Rampage Three-Game Win Streak Snapped in 4-2 Loss to San Jose - San Antonio Rampage
- Toronto Edges Manitoba, 4-3 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.